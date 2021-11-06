Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Bunzl from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunzl from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Bunzl from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,369.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLFY opened at $37.66 on Tuesday. Bunzl has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $38.64. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.77.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.209 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.92%.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

