Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Burford Capital Limited is a finance and asset management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery as well as legal finance and advisory activities. The company operates principally in New York, London, Chicago, Washington, Singapore and Sydney. Burford Capital Limited is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey. “

Shares of NYSE:BUR opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average of $11.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a PE ratio of 14.81. Burford Capital has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $13.55.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BUR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

