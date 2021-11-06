BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) had its target price lowered by Maxim Group from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet cut shares of BWX Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.40.

BWXT opened at $55.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.02. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $50.82 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.22 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 12.19%. BWX Technologies’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.46%.

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $289,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,022.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $55,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,895.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,900 shares of company stock valued at $451,547 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,869,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,349,000 after purchasing an additional 188,450 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 141,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

