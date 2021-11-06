Byline Bancorp, Inc. (BY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on November 23rd

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th.

Byline Bancorp has a payout ratio of 15.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Byline Bancorp to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

NYSE BY opened at $27.57 on Friday. Byline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.66.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 11.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Byline Bancorp will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Byline Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Kistner acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $66,586.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,618.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Byline Bancorp stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.