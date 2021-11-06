Bytom (BTM) Market Capitalization Achieves $87.02 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded 6% higher against the dollar. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0539 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $87.02 million and $16.10 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.92 or 0.00320886 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005380 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000381 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,711,191,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,614,386,169 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

