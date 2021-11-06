Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $4.27 EPS

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.60 by ($4.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cable One had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $430.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Cable One stock traded up $53.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,767.01. 24,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,938. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Cable One has a 12 month low of $1,674.35 and a 12 month high of $2,326.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,865.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,867.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Cable One alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CABO shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,149.57.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 342 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 329 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,811.00, for a total transaction of $595,819.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,475 shares of company stock valued at $13,192,659. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cable One stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.