Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 23.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 615,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,109 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $35,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cabot by 38.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cabot by 19.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Cabot by 6.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,927 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cabot in the first quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot by 34.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after buying an additional 62,364 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $58.28 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.31 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.08 and a beta of 1.63.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. Cabot had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. The business had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cabot in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

