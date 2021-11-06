CACHE Gold (CGT) Price Tops $58.65 on Top Exchanges

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One CACHE Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $58.65 or 0.00094563 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CACHE Gold has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. CACHE Gold has a total market capitalization of $5.91 million and approximately $137,682.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CACHE Gold Coin Profile

CACHE Gold is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 100,771 coins. The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CACHE Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CACHE Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

