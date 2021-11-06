Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCD) Shares Up 1.9%

Shares of Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCD) shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.35. 10,610 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 695% from the average session volume of 1,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.23.

About Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCD)

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

