California State Teachers Retirement System Has $10.57 Million Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Lumentum worth $10,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bronson Point Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at $2,079,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 7,429.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 618,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,736,000 after acquiring an additional 610,286 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $271,633.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,800,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,141. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LITE opened at $93.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.83 and a 200-day moving average of $83.82. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.84. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners raised their target price on Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.81.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

