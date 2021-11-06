California State Teachers Retirement System Has $11.47 Million Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,315 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $11,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 370,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 8.8% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the second quarter worth $56,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 117.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 947,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,655,000 after purchasing an additional 512,436 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,120,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,703,000 after buying an additional 28,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.80 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

OGE opened at $34.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.39 and its 200 day moving average is $34.15. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $36.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $848.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.