California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,405 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Scientific Games worth $10,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Scientific Games by 6.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Scientific Games during the first quarter valued at $308,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Scientific Games by 4.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Scientific Games by 490.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 80,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 66,650 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Scientific Games by 17.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 625,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,113,000 after buying an additional 91,800 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGMS opened at $81.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -65.93 and a beta of 1.92. Scientific Games Co. has a twelve month low of $32.75 and a twelve month high of $90.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.84.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.73 million. The business’s revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SGMS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scientific Games has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

