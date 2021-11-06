California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,065 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of American Campus Communities worth $11,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 585.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the second quarter worth about $38,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the second quarter worth about $68,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACC opened at $54.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.99. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.45 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,446.15%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.22.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $642,640.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $296,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

