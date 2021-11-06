California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,689 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,689 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $10,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 172.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after buying an additional 28,996 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,389,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,238,000 after buying an additional 33,255 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on AMG. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.83.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $186.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.21. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.01 and a 52-week high of $191.62. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.39.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.09. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $575.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.39 per share, with a total value of $508,653.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.01 per share, for a total transaction of $316,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,039,551.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.