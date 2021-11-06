Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 323,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,221 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $10,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 7.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 113.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 23,451 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 922.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 85,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 77,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 27.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 112,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 23,999 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Callaway Golf news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $127,144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ELY opened at $29.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.95. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELY. Compass Point upgraded Callaway Golf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

