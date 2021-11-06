Canaan (CAN) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN) is one of 157 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Canaan to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Canaan and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Canaan $68.61 million -$32.96 million 124.71 Canaan Competitors $3.31 billion $574.33 million 25.75

Canaan’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Canaan. Canaan is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Canaan and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canaan 0 0 0 0 N/A Canaan Competitors 2187 8736 16157 660 2.55

As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 3.99%. Given Canaan’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Canaan has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Canaan and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canaan 5.55% 1.79% 0.83% Canaan Competitors -8.60% 4.51% 2.49%

Risk and Volatility

Canaan has a beta of 4.46, meaning that its share price is 346% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canaan’s competitors have a beta of 0.68, meaning that their average share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.3% of Canaan shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Canaan competitors beat Canaan on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products. The company has a strategic cooperation with Northern Data AG in the areas of artificial intelligence development, blockchain technology, and datacenter operations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

