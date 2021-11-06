Canaccord Genuity Boosts StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Price Target to C$7.25

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StorageVault Canada presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

OTCMKTS:SVAUF opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. StorageVault Canada has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0087 per share. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.