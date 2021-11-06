Canaccord Genuity Raises ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $80.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ZI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.53.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $73.65 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $73.90. The firm has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1,227.70, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.33.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 3,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.68, for a total value of $233,157.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,545,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $157,810,336.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,103,242 shares of company stock worth $1,491,340,436. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,175,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,222,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 219.0% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 34,326 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.