Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.40

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.40 and traded as high as C$3.71. Canacol Energy shares last traded at C$3.70, with a volume of 495,046 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Canacol Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

The firm has a market cap of C$622.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.40.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$85.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$72.23 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Canacol Energy Ltd will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. Canacol Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 813.80%.

About Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE)

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 637 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; and had a total proved reserves of 395 Bcf conventional natural gas.

