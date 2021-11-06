Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.17-$1.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.125-$1.175 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion.Canada Goose also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.930-$1.060 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global raised Canada Goose from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities downgraded Canada Goose from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.34.

Shares of GOOS stock traded up $7.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,763,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,339. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.95. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 117.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.61.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $232.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Canada Goose stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

