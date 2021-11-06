Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.930-$1.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $893.48 million-$933.19 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $884.36 million.Canada Goose also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.17-$1.33 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOS shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.34.

Shares of GOOS stock traded up $7.83 on Friday, hitting $48.26. 5,763,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,339. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.71, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.61. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $50.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $232.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.95 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Canada Goose stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 58.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

