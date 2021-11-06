Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 2,248 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $10,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GWW stock opened at $472.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $424.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.88. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.23 and a 12-month high of $484.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

GWW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $474.50.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.