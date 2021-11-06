Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 229.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,976 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 103,734 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $10,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,359,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,033,413,000 after buying an additional 8,252,344 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $196,034,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.4% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,066,171 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $835,703,000 after buying an additional 1,872,844 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 65.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,387,302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $303,865,000 after buying an additional 1,738,078 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.2% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,646,044 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $460,305,000 after buying an additional 1,119,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTSH. Barclays upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.57.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTSH opened at $79.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

