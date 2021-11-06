Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 1,242.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,994 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,387 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $8,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fortinet by 9.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,986,000 after buying an additional 53,462 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 3,791.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 57.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Fortinet by 21.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,901 shares of company stock worth $16,670,281. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.70.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $341.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.83. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.93 and a twelve month high of $349.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 49.60%. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

