Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $9.55 Million in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 588,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,553,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.24% of Lyell Immunopharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter worth $5,327,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter worth $828,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter worth $1,046,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter worth $1,380,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter worth $16,240,000. Institutional investors own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LYEL opened at $13.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.00. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $19.84.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LYEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

