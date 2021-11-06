Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 7,325 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 23.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,325 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Equifax were worth $9,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Capital International Sarl increased its position in shares of Equifax by 5.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 4,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Equifax by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 474,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $113,694,000 after buying an additional 10,539 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Equifax by 350.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after buying an additional 25,355 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 0.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 411,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,456,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 39.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,377 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after buying an additional 8,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist upped their target price on Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.63.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $284.56 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.51 and a 52-week high of $286.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.21.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.61%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

