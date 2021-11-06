Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$60.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, September 16th. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$57.26.

Shares of CNQ opened at C$54.21 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$21.32 and a 52 week high of C$54.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$64.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$47.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$43.72.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.8900003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.64, for a total value of C$509,345.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,978 shares in the company, valued at C$1,872,748.99. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.64, for a total value of C$992,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,345,373.35. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,205 shares of company stock valued at $8,427,990.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

