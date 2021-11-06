Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.61

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$43.61 and traded as high as C$53.76. Canadian Natural Resources shares last traded at C$52.61, with a volume of 5,011,651 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$53.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$57.26.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$47.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$43.72. The stock has a market cap of C$64.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.74.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.59 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.8900003 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.64, for a total value of C$509,345.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,978 shares in the company, valued at C$1,872,748.99. Also, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 9,773 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.77, for a total value of C$427,764.21. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,205 shares of company stock valued at $8,427,990.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.