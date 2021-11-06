Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Price Target Cut to C$218.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$220.00 to C$218.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CDNAF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$251.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$226.00 to C$225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$242.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Tire has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $230.00.

Shares of CDNAF opened at $147.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.89. Canadian Tire has a one year low of $120.37 and a one year high of $175.03.

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. The firm operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. The Retail segment comprises of the living, playing, fixing, automotive, seasonal & gardening, apparel and sporting goods categories.

