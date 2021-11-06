Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Cerner in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.72.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CERN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.20.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $75.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.52. Cerner has a 52 week low of $67.96 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.74.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cerner by 38,761.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,714,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689,924 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cerner by 484.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,497,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,889 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Cerner by 23.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,870,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,957 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Cerner by 88.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,612,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nitorum Capital L.P. grew its stake in Cerner by 221.1% during the second quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 1,681,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $219,175.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,339.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

