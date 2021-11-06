Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $64.25, but opened at $67.32. Capri shares last traded at $67.72, with a volume of 15,480 shares.

The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

In related news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Capri by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.52.

About Capri (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

