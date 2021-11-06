Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank. The Company offers banking products and services which include savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, mortgages, line of credit, wealth management and online banking. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on CSTR. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.20.

Shares of Capstar Financial stock opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $494.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.97. Capstar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $34.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capstar Financial will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.90%.

In other news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $52,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Capstar Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Capstar Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Capstar Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Capstar Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. 39.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capstar Financial (CSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.