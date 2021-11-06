Carbon Hits Market Capitalization of $5.59 Million (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 6th. Carbon has a market capitalization of $5.59 million and approximately $128,809.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Carbon has traded 30.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Carbon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000339 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00083584 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.51 or 0.00081231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.95 or 0.00099627 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,522.83 or 0.07273714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,075.13 or 0.99830528 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00022221 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,550,553 coins. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

