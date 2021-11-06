CargoX 1-Day Volume Tops $57,635.00 (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 6th. One CargoX coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CargoX has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. CargoX has a market capitalization of $43.07 million and approximately $57,635.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00051595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.86 or 0.00253869 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000561 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.68 or 0.00099188 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

CargoX Coin Profile

CXO is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,557,027 coins. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . The official website for CargoX is cargox.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

CargoX Coin Trading

