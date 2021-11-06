Carl M. Eschenbach Sells 184 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $52,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $264.70 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.11 and a 52 week high of $505.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.65 billion, a PE ratio of 79.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of -1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $277.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.98.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2,743.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.71.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

