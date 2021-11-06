CarLotz (LOTZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.83 million. On average, analysts expect CarLotz to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CarLotz alerts:

NASDAQ:LOTZ opened at $3.90 on Friday. CarLotz has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.84. The company has a market cap of $443.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.17.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CarLotz stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. 23.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LOTZ shares. William Blair downgraded CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CarLotz in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for CarLotz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarLotz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.