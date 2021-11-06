Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CUK. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Carnival Co. & to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 353.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000.

CUK opened at $22.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average of $22.34. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.31.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,387.65% and a negative return on equity of 42.88%.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

