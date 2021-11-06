Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.200-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.25 billion-$20.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.32 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.13.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,466,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,479. The firm has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Carrier Global has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $58.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.94 and a 200 day moving average of $50.49.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.