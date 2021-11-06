Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Position Increased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Carter Bankshares were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares during the first quarter worth $196,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Carter Bankshares during the second quarter worth $217,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Carter Bankshares by 15.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Carter Bankshares by 287.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 15,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Carter Bankshares stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $16.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.35.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carter Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.