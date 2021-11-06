Cartesi One Day Volume Reaches $38.06 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One Cartesi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001343 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Cartesi has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. Cartesi has a market cap of $398.54 million and $38.06 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.04 or 0.00084644 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00079630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.44 or 0.00099928 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,491.31 or 0.07304916 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,156.85 or 0.99469001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00022435 BTC.

Cartesi Coin Profile

Cartesi was first traded on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 482,707,938 coins. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

