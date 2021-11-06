Castleark Management LLC Acquires 62,500 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Castleark Management LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 852,324 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Las Vegas Sands makes up about 1.5% of Castleark Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $44,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,384,132 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,360,060,000 after buying an additional 3,393,063 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,141,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,482,802,000 after buying an additional 1,691,201 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 33.8% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,951,420 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $313,580,000 after buying an additional 1,504,746 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,823,626 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $359,414,000 after buying an additional 1,445,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at about $78,919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

LVS stock opened at $42.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.34. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 1.46. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.