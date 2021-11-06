Castleark Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Castleark Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,630 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.24% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $11,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 585.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,284,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,919 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter valued at $125,263,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 120.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,729,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,807,000 after buying an additional 1,493,791 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,445.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 775,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,587,000 after buying an additional 725,142 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 686.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 723,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,120,000 after buying an additional 631,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPR opened at $45.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.24. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.91 and a 1-year high of $53.63. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.92.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 52.84%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.70%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.53.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

