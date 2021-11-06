Castleark Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,950 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for 2.4% of Castleark Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.08% of Lam Research worth $72,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Lam Research by 380.7% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 94.3% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,754,000. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its stake in Lam Research by 6.2% in the second quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 5,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX stock opened at $610.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $395.85 and a 12-month high of $673.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $580.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $607.29.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $684.42.

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,259 shares of company stock valued at $5,920,132. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

