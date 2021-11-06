Castleark Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 238,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $13,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 57.2% in the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 218,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,562,000 after acquiring an additional 79,338 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,358,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,284,000 after purchasing an additional 11,822 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 96.1% during the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 215,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,398,000 after purchasing an additional 105,420 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth about $1,328,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 107,984.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 28,076 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Varonis Systems news, SVP James O’boyle sold 104,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $7,206,581.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 358,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,660,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 10,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $789,165.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,494.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,085 shares of company stock valued at $13,987,408 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $62.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.09 and a beta of 1.18. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $37.89 and a one year high of $75.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.63.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.45 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.38% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

