Castleark Management LLC Has $9.76 Million Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,755 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,945 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $9,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Robert M. Eversole sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $1,181,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,336,365.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 10,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $1,210,723.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,872,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,703 shares of company stock worth $2,624,303 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WMS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of WMS opened at $123.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 1.28. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.23 and a 52-week high of $125.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.00.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.89 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

