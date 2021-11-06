Castleark Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Castleark Management LLC decreased its holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,960 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $10,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in CONMED by 109,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 7,679 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in CONMED by 85.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 58,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 26,849 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CONMED by 1,826.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 219,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,136,000 after purchasing an additional 207,896 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 41,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 11,479 shares in the last quarter.

Get CONMED alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on CONMED in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.60.

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $156.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $79.35 and a 12-month high of $159.11.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $248.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In other news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 14,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $2,156,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,350 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.76, for a total value of $165,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,288.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,810 shares of company stock valued at $12,414,914. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.