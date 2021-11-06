Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Astria Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on therapies to treat allergic and immunological diseases. The company’s program include STAR-0215, is a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. Astria Therapeutics, formerly known as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in BOSTON. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ATXS. HC Wainwright upgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.63.

ATXS stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average of $10.51.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts forecast that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 18,994 shares in the last quarter.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

