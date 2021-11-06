CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 19.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $8.97. 470,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,527. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The company has a market cap of $438.63 million, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTT. Citigroup downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CatchMark Timber Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 109.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

