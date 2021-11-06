Cathleen Degenova Sells 250 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Stock

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) CAO Cathleen Degenova sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total value of $68,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $297.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.79 and a 200 day moving average of $102.64. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $545.11.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 16.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,199,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 17,468 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 65,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.