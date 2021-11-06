Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Hits New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $271.72 and last traded at $268.11, with a volume of 134 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $262.84.

The construction company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.34. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVCO. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 64.5% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 222,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,391,000 after acquiring an additional 87,125 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 30.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 188,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,470,000 after purchasing an additional 43,552 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 34.8% in the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 102,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,348,000 after purchasing an additional 26,535 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 916,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,853,000 after purchasing an additional 23,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 6.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,743,000 after purchasing an additional 19,785 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.12 and its 200-day moving average is $231.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Cavco Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.