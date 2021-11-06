Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Hits New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $271.72 and last traded at $268.11, with a volume of 134 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $262.84.
The construction company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.34. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.12 and its 200-day moving average is $231.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.13.
Cavco Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVCO)
Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.
